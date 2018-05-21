Dad's pride as Alyssa Azar climbs Mt Everest second time

Alyssa Azar, the youngest Australian to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Alyssa Azar, the youngest Australian to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

THE youngest woman - and the youngest Australian - to climb Mount Everest twice, Alyssa Azar, has always been different, her Dad says.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail from the Kokoda Track where he is leading a trek, the 21-year-old's father Glenn, said he was "super proud" of his daughter's latest feat.

Alyssa Azar, the youngest Australian to reach the Summit of Mount Everest has just climbed Mount Everest again. Picture: Facebook

"She started doing things like this from a young age, she was always very individual and very focused," Mr Azar said.

"Once she chose to do something she did it.

"We've got four children but she is the only one that does this stuff...she is dogged in her determination."

Her first ascent was almost two years ago to the day, on May 21, 2016, from the Nepalese side of the mountain.

The route she took this time is considered to be more challenging, which is what enticed her to scale the world's highest peak a second time, Mr Azar said.

"About a year ago she aid 'I really want to do it from the north side' so I said OK 'let's have a go at it' and she's gone over there and done it again," he said.

Communication is limited but the last time Mr Azar time spoke to Alyssa, via satellite phone, he said she was really tired and looking forward to getting back to Base Camp to recover.

She is expected to finish the climb, which started more than a month ago, and reach Kathmandu in around seven days.

When she finally makes it home to Brisbane she'll be looking forward to some a break after spending last year training between 20 and 30 hours per week.

But it won't be long before, the adventurer is reaching great heights again leading climbs on Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mr Azar said.

Alyssa, who grew-up in Toowoomba, was just eight years old when she became the youngest person to cross the Kokoda Track.