Band spills on Katie Noonan Games feud

Brisbane band Sheppard have opened up about their feud with Katie Noonan to U on Sunday. Inside the Sheppard house

BRISBANE band Sheppard have opened up about their two-year feud with Commonwealth Games musical director Katie Noonan.

Sheppard, whose second album Watching the Sky is released on Friday, said Noonan had lashed out at the band two years ago calling them 'desrespectful and lazy' for not attending the Queensland Music Awards.

Then in April, during the Commonwelath Games, the feud exploded when the band criticised Noonan for the $6000 payment they had been offered to perform at the event.

Singer/keyboardist George Sheppard has told The Courier-Mail it was "a learning experience, to have that blow up the way it did", but said he did not "regret anything we said".

Brisbane band Sheppard release of their new album Watching the Sky on Friday. Picture: Adam Head

He said at the time Noonan slammed the band for not attending the 2016 QMAs he and the band's core songwriting group - sister and fellow singer/keyboard player Amy and guitarist Jason Bovino - had taken a sabbatical to North Stradbroke Island in order to "reconnect with each other and not let the band fall apart".

"(Noonan) had no idea what was going on behind the scenes but still used the platform to call us out as being disrespectful and lazy," George said.

"We just thought it was all a bit uncalled for. No bad blood or anything, but when it came time for us to stick up for ourselves in the Commonwealth Games scenario, we were less likely to be on her side."

Noonan couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.

Katie Noonan performs during the Closing Ceremony for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium. Picture: Getty

George has credited the trip to Stradbroke with helping the six-piece let go of the self-imposed pressure they had felt to follow up the success of their 2014 album Bombs Away.

"We had to take a step back and say 'hang on, we started this because it was fun. We do it for us, not anybody else," he said.

"We closed ourselves off from all the noise and Amy, Jay and I just reconnected as songwriters after all of that.

"It almost doesn't matter anymore, whether a song is going to be that big again, it's not part of the formula. If something like that happens, great, but we're not trying to force it."

