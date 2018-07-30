Broncos eye end to premiership drought

Coach Wayne Bennett (right) looks on to Korbin Sims during a Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Monday, July 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Coach Wayne Bennett (right) looks on to Korbin Sims during a Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Monday, July 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

BRONCOS prop Korbin Sims is targeting a premiership farewell after declaring Brisbane has the firepower to snap a 12-year NRL title drought.

The Broncos can take another step towards cracking the NRL's top four with a win against the battling Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night.

Brisbane has won five of its past six matches and is beginning to fire at the right time of the year with five weeks remaining in the regular season.

The seventh-placed Broncos may have to win all of their remaining matches to secure a crucial top-four berth, but that is not beyond coach Wayne Bennett's team which has found some promising form in recent weeks.

In search of their first premiership since 2006, the Broncos have beaten title contenders Penrith and Cronulla in the past fortnight and can record a third straight win against the 13th-placed Bulldogs.

Sims, headed to St George Illawarra for the next three years, said the Broncos believed their young squad was capable of going all the way in 2018.

Sims will leave at the end of the season. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

"The win against Penrith and gritty win (against Cronulla) typifies what the club is working towards," he said.

"I think we're a hot chance of going all the way.

"I've played (114 NRL) games and never played in the finals. I'm still chomping at the bit to get in there.

"I'm looking forward to it this year. We've got the right crop of guys here to go all the way."

Backrower Alex Glenn was a surprise attendee at training yesterday following fears he suffered a broken wrist in last Thursday's win against the Sharks.

Glenn will face a fitness test on Wednesday, but the Broncos look set to retain the same 17 for the Bulldogs game despite forward Tevita Pangai Junior (groin) being on restricted duties.

Alex Glenn is a chance to play after injuring his wrist. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Experienced hooker Andrew McCullough said the Broncos were focused on producing consistent form in the last month of the season before the finals.

"We're trying to get a bit of consistency, that's something we need to get right," he said.

"The Bulldogs had a good win (against Wests Tigers) and will be wanting to finish the season well.

"We haven't been too consistent this year. If we can nail down a few good games in a row it will certainly give our guys some confidence."

The Broncos said centre James Roberts missed training for personal reasons.