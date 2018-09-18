Meet the seven-year-old mulberry magnate

BEN Kissin wasn't sure whether the fruit in his backyard was even edible when he found it just over a week ago.

But the seven-year-old entrepreneur has hit pay dirt, raking in $250 in his first week of trade selling home grown mulberries for $2 per 100g.

"His friends at school don't believe he's got a mulberry business," mum Hayley said.

It all started when Ben found a mulberry in the back yard at Albany Creek.

"He said 'we should sell these,' but I didn't think anyone would want to buy them," Ms Kissin said.

"Then we saw how much they were at the shops. People were paying $6 for 125g of them, so he said 'we should definitely sell them'."

Ben manning his stall out the front of his home.

Ben's grandad bought him a set of kitchen scales and a mulberry baron was born.

"A couple of friends were supposed to pick some up one afternoon and forgot so he made a sign and put it on a little plastic table," Ms Kissin said.

"We put it out the front of the house and he sold three lots that afternoon."

Ben has been manning his stall after school and on weekends and has been reaping the rewards.

"Everyone's loving it. Men have been saying 'you're going to be an entrepreneur, you're a business man in the making, good on you buddy'," Ms Kissin said.

Ben harvesting his crop.

Ben was initially planning on spending the spoils of his fruit sales at the school tuckshop and on holidays.

"But now he's decided he's going to put it into a bank account and save up for a house," Ms Kissin said.

After Ms Kissin posted about Ben's success on Facebook at the weekend, the seven-year-old sold another 5kg.

"He's struggling to keep up," she said.

"He does thoroughly enjoy shaking and climbing the tree. And we've figured out an upside down beach umbrella catches them best."

Counting his cash after a big week of sales.

Ms Kissin said the experience had also taught her son about weights, money and improved his confidence.

"When people come, he has to work out the change, and he counts his money at the end of the day," she said.

When asked what he likes most about his business, Ben didn't hesitate.

"The money," he said.

But Ms Kissin said her son also likes the interaction with his customers, and that he'd turned down a bulk order of 7kg because he'd rather deal with customers face to face at his shop.

"His sister keeps shouting 'you're going to be rich!' every time he makes a sale. I just say 'wait til they walk away'," she said.

And when mulberry season dries up, Ben's already got his eye on another venture to keep the cash rolling in.

"He's pet sitting next week."