Broncos to grill Roberts over alleged drunken photo

A picture circulating on social media allegedly shows Brisbane's James Roberts being carried out of a nightclub.

THE Brisbane Broncos are to question centre James Roberts about a photograph that has emerged on social media and appears to show the Blues Origin star getting carried out of a nightclub.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold told The Sunday Telegraph he saw the undated photo on Friday night after it was sent to him by text message from a member of the club's welfare team.

"I've been told the picture is going around and I've seen it," Seibold said, "I'll talk to James tomorrow when we're back at training.

"I don't know when the photo was taken or where it was taken. That's what we've got to find out."

Roberts has had a career plagued by controversy at the Titans, Penrith Panthers and the Rabbitohs.

He has previously been to a Thailand rehab clinic to treat drug and alcohol abuse.

In an interview last year Roberts conceded: "I'm still a work in progress. I'm always going to have problems in my life."

Broncos chief executive Paul White could not be contacted on Saturday and a club spokesman declined to comment.

Roberts is set to be interviewed by Brisbane over the photo. Picture: Darren England/AAP

An NRL spokesman said the integrity unit was aware of the photo but it was at this stage an issue for the Broncos.

Roberts missed the heavy loss to the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night due to an Achilles injury. He faces the prospect of returning in reserve grade.

"Jimmy's got to get his body right," Seibold said, "he can't do what we need him to do because of his Achilles problem."

In his absence young centre Katoni Staggs was probably the Broncos' best player at the SCG.

Both he and Jack Bird will be the starting centres against the Wests Tigers on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

The Sunday Telegraph sent a copy of the photograph to Roberts' close friend, boxer Anthony Mundine. Late on Saturday, Mundine was still trying to track him down.

"If he does have problems I'm going to help him," Mundine said,

"He's family. I'm here for all my brothers. They know that."