Boyd: ‘It would be silly for the Broncos to let Bennett go’

BRISBANE captain Darius Boyd says the Broncos would be "silly" to let Wayne Bennett go after missing out on Craig Bellamy.

Bennett is off contract next year but will detail his future plans to the Broncos' board on June 27 after the NRL club lost their tug of war over Bellamy to Melbourne.

The Storm on Sunday confirmed Bellamy will remain at the club until 2021 in a three-season deal believed to be worth $4 million.

Seven-time premiership-winner Bennett has made no secret of his desire to keep coaching despite turning 69 on January 1.

Bennett may yet get a new deal with the Broncos board's options appearing limited after the Bellamy snub followed North Queensland coach Paul Green also knocking back overtures from Red Hill.

Boyd admits he has a biased view after playing under Bennett his entire 13-season NRL career but claims the Broncos players want the master coach to stay.

"Wayne has been a big part of my career on and off the field," Boyd said.

"I'd like to see him stay on. If he's got the passion and the drive to do it, it would be silly to let him go.

"As a player, as the captain and someone who has been with Wayne my whole career - and I know the boys feel the same way - we would love to see Wayne stay around."

Boyd said age was no barrier for Bennett, who hopes to coach into his 70s with a new multi-year deal.

The Brisbane skipper dismissed reports that Bennett was losing touch with his players in his 25th season at the Broncos helm.

"Definitely not. At the end of the day stories need to be written, that is always going to be the way," Boyd said.

"Every year you get older either as a player or a coach you are probably one step closer to retirement so you have to keep fighting those battles.

"But if you come to work wanting to do better and get the best out of yourself and your team I think there is no reason why he should be giving it away."

Bennett appears in a less tenuous position thanks to the Bellamy snub just weeks after Broncos CEO Paul White was forced to address the media and confirm the veteran would see out his contract in 2019.

"Wayne has definitely got a contract for next year which is pleasing. I know the boys love having him around," Boyd said.

"But that (Bennett's future) is up to Paul White and the board to work out with Wayne."