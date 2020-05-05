Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
Crime

Cop stood down for alleged stealing

by Cormac Pearson
5th May 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONSTABLE from Brisbane has been stood down after he was issued with a notice to appear for stealing while he was off-duty.

The 45-year-old officer will be stood down from official duty but will still undertake 'non-operational duties.'

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Brisbane cop stood down for alleged stealing

court crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Virtual tour of $7.6M gallery extensions

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Virtual tour of $7.6M gallery extensions

        Council News Director Niomi Sands takes DEX subscribers on personal tour through the gallery site in the midst of its $7.6 million renovation

        IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, May 5

        Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

        premium_icon Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

        News MPs find common ground on reopening clubs as one talks up his new ‘prison tatt’

        Have your say on community group cash

        premium_icon Have your say on community group cash

        News Energy company wants public to decide on who needs some ‘empowering’

        • 5th May 2020 11:00 AM