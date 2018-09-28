Couple finds needle in banana

Jo and Geoffrey Gibson found a needle in a banana this week. Photo: Annette Dew

POLICE hope DNA analysis and CCTV footage could lead to arrests over potential copycat incidents involving needles discovered in fruit in Brisbane over the past week.

Fresh investigations are under way after a couple from Brisbane's southside found a needle in the tip of a banana they had bought from a local supermarket.

Geoffrey Gibson, 71, and his wife Jo, 63, picked up the bunch of Cavendish bananas from Coles at Westfield Garden City Shopping Centre on Friday, September 21.

But it wasn't till Tuesday when Mr Gibson was peeling one of the bananas that he made the discovery.

The following day the Gibsons took the banana and needle to the Acacia Ridge Police Station. This latest incident has now been passed onto Upper Mt Gravatt's Criminal Investigation Branch.

It follows the discovery of a needle in an apple at Cannon Hill and one found in a punnet of strawberries at Upper Mt Gravatt.

Upper Mt Gravatt CIB Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Madonna Hickey said CCTV footage from the store had been obtained and statements from the Gibsons had been taken.

"(The banana) has been forensically examined," she said.

Scenes of Crimes photographed the banana and noted on their laboratory report they found a metallic object protruding from the banana, which was identified as a sewing needle

"Queensland Health has been notified," Det Act Snr Sgt Hickey said.

She said a couple of similar incidents were also under investigation on Brisbane's southside.

Mrs Gibson said she was glad her husband had been peeling the banana at home during the day and not while on his nightshift for his cleaning job.

"Normally he eats it on Saturday night," Mrs Gibson said.

"He is lucky he didn't eat it then as it would have been pretty dark."

She said such incidents in the wake of the initial strawberry sabotage saga, which unfolded more than a fortnight ago, were disturbing.

"It's fairly creepy," Mrs Gibson said.

"You've just got to be careful. Someone is going to die … it is crazy.

"People should be cutting all their fruit."

A Coles spokeswoman said: "We take food safety seriously and this matter is being investigated.

"Health authorities have advised people should cut their fruit before they consume it."