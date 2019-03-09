Family dog loses tail in callous attack

Lauren Atkinson with Terry the Moodle. Lauren is distraught after Terry's tail was cut off last week when she was away from home. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

A COUPLE has been left shocked and distraught after coming home from the Gold Coast to find their beloved dog's tail was severed off in what appears to be a sickening attack.

Lauren Atkinson and her husband left for the coast on Saturday night for a friend's birthday party, and woke up to a distressing call from a neighbour the next day saying their 3-year-old maltese cross poodle Terry was outside the home and looked injured.

"I drove straight home from the coast, and I pulled up on the driveway and he had blood all over the back end of him," Ms Atkinson said.

"I opened my car door and he jumped straight into the car and curled up around my feet at the pedals and was just crying."

Terry is recovering after his tail was cut off when his owners were away. Picture:AAP Image/Josh Woning

What was left of Terry’s tail when his owners found him.

Ms Atkinson told The Courier-Mail she picked Terry up and could see he had no tail, just a "bloody stump" which made her so distraught she nearly vomited.

The pair live in a quiet cul-de-sac at Albany Creek and said their dog Terry sometimes goes out the front of the house to play with kids in the neighbourhood, but they never expected something like this could happen while he was outside and while they were so far away.

Ms Atkinson immediately drove Terry to the emergency vet who she said told her the case was "really unusual and a bit suspicious".

The next day Terry was taken to Albany Creek Veterinary Surgery where he was looked after by Dr Susanne Hafner who put the dog on immediate pain relief and under anesthetic to have part of his tail surgically removed.

"Terry's injury was unusual, but tail injuries in themselves are not that unusual," Dr Hafner said.

"It is impossible to say what exactly caused Terry's injury from his presentation."

Dr Hafner said the brave little pooch was wagging his "sadly shorter tail" at the last visit.

Ms Atkinson filed a report for RSPCA, who confirmed the matter was currently under investigation.

She hopes her story serves as a warning to other pet owners to keep a closer eye on their dogs as shocking incidents like this can occur without explanation.

"We are kind of baffled really, and upset because my husband and I don't have kids we just have our two dogs," Ms Atkinson said.

"We feel so terrible, but you don't expect them to get injured like that when you leave for 24 hours."