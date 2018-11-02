Husband jailed for counselling wife to take her own life

Graham Morant has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for aiding his wife Jennifer Morant to take her own life on the Gold Coast in 2014. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Graham Morant has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for aiding his wife Jennifer Morant to take her own life on the Gold Coast in 2014. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

THE husband of a Gold Coast woman who took her own life has been jailed for 10 years for encouraging and helping her so he could access her life insurance.

The Gold Coast man convinced his wife Jennifer Morant to kill herself so he could use her life insurance to build a bunker and ride out a religious rapture, Brisbane Supreme court heard.

In a landmark outcome, Graham Robert Morant's trial told there was no legal precedent in the world when it came to counselling someone to take their own life.

The 69-year-old self-styled pastor was convicted last month of convincing Jennifer Morant to kill herself and helping her do it.

Morant was the sole beneficiary of his wife life insurance policies, worth $1.4 million, when she killed herself on the Gold Coast in November 2014.

Prosecutors told Morant's trial that he was influenced by greed and wanted to use the funds to build a bunker in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

They have pushed for 10 to 14 years behind bars with no parole period. But Morant's defence team says he was motivated by compassion for his wife's chronic back pain and say an eight-year sentence with a six-month parole period is suitable.

Lifeline 13 11 14 beyondblue 1300 22 4636