Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caleb Alan Wills (right) leaves the District Court on Monday. He has been found not guilty dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
Caleb Alan Wills (right) leaves the District Court on Monday. He has been found not guilty dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
News

Driver found not guilty over cyclist death

by Vanessa Marsh
29th Aug 2018 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Brisbane driver charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist has been found not guilty after a three-day trial.

Caleb Alan Wills, 23, was charged with the offence in February last year after he collided with cyclist on Moggill Rd at Chapel Hill.

The cyclist, 50-year-old Richard Burden was thrown from his bike and later died from serious head injuries.

During the trial, lawyers for Wills said the 23-year-old had not been driving dangerously at the time of the collision and urged the jury to find him not guilty.

Witnesses to the crash gave evidence they had not seen Wills speeding or driving erratically before the collision.

Other drivers nearby at the time of the 5am crash said it was still dark and that Wills had rushed to Mr Burden's aid after the collision.

It took the jury less than three hours to deliver a verdict.

cycling editors picks road rules

Top Stories

    Police make chilling discovery in freezer

    Police make chilling discovery in freezer

    Crime POLICE attended address after receiving information about a man wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

    Parents bombarding teachers with texts and emails

    premium_icon Parents bombarding teachers with texts and emails

    Education A NSW principal has told parents to back off on after-hours texting.

    25 confirmed cases of infectious cough

    premium_icon 25 confirmed cases of infectious cough

    Health Whooping cough confirmed in Clarence

    Small school shows big heart for drought relief

    Small school shows big heart for drought relief

    News Tucabia Public makes a difference for farmers

    Local Partners