Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Young teens charged over ‘violent assault’

by Sophie Chirgwin
13th Nov 2018 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers have been arrested following an alleged violent robbery and assault in south Brisbane last night.

Police say at about 10pm, a 35-year-old woman had just stepped off a ferry and was walking in Orleigh Park at West End when a group of juveniles approached her.

It will be alleged the woman was punched, kicked and dragged towards the Brisbane River, before she was able to break free.

Her iPad was stolen when the teens fled on foot.

The woman was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with facial injuries and lacerations.

Three teenagers were later located by the Police Dog Squad and the woman's iPad was retrieved.

So far a 14-year-old boy and two girls - 14 and 15 - have been charged with one count each of robbery, although police believe at least seven other youths were involved.

Anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to come forward.

Investigations continue.

brisbane teens violent assault

Top Stories

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    Technology All you need to know about drone use in the Clarence Valley.

    Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    premium_icon Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    Crime 58-year-old man appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday

    SHOCK: The number of drink-drivers on our roads

    SHOCK: The number of drink-drivers on our roads

    Crime Survey shows message is not getting through

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    News Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    Local Partners