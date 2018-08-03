Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Brisbane driver has allegedly been caught speeding but and driving at more than three times the legal limit in a school zone. Picture: Queensland Police
A Brisbane driver has allegedly been caught speeding but and driving at more than three times the legal limit in a school zone. Picture: Queensland Police
Crime

Driver ‘caught speeding, over limit’ in school zone

3rd Aug 2018 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED drink driver caught speeding through a Brisbane school zone has reversed into a car in a bungled bid to stop for police.

Officers say the 39-year-old was three times over the limit when they clocked him doing 76km/h in a 40km/h zone outside a school on Gregory Terrace at Spring Hill on Thursday.

 

Video footage of the incident shows him reversing his four-wheel drive into another car, leaving one officer exclaiming "What!" in disbelief. He will face court later this month charged with drink driving.

Superintendent Dave Johnson, Road Policing Command said dangerous driving behaviour which places the lives of Queenslanders at risk "is one hundred per cent unacceptable and police remain committed to finding these drivers and taking them off our roads".

A 39-year-old Newport man is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 22 charged with driving under the influence with an alleged 0.162 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

The man was also issued infringement notices for speeding and reversing when not safe.

No-one was injured as a result of the collision, with both vehicles sustaining minor damage.

The man is not associated with the school and police will allege he had travelled from Eatons Hill before being intercepted at Spring Hill.

drink driving queensland crime school zone

Top Stories

    Our youth Dance with Pride

    Our youth Dance with Pride

    News 'No kid has to be alone, we are here and it's about time we actually appear.'

    Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

    premium_icon Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

    News Show's producers could they could get more than they bargained for

    How to tag a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    premium_icon How to tag a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    News VIDEO: 277 white sharks, 37 tiger sharks, 61 bull sharks tagged

    Beats helping Terry Buy a Bale or two

    Beats helping Terry Buy a Bale or two

    News Busking to support drought-stricken farmers

    Local Partners