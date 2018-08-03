Driver ‘caught speeding, over limit’ in school zone

A Brisbane driver has allegedly been caught speeding but and driving at more than three times the legal limit in a school zone. Picture: Queensland Police

A Brisbane driver has allegedly been caught speeding but and driving at more than three times the legal limit in a school zone. Picture: Queensland Police

AN ALLEGED drink driver caught speeding through a Brisbane school zone has reversed into a car in a bungled bid to stop for police.

Officers say the 39-year-old was three times over the limit when they clocked him doing 76km/h in a 40km/h zone outside a school on Gregory Terrace at Spring Hill on Thursday.

Video footage of the incident shows him reversing his four-wheel drive into another car, leaving one officer exclaiming "What!" in disbelief. He will face court later this month charged with drink driving.

Superintendent Dave Johnson, Road Policing Command said dangerous driving behaviour which places the lives of Queenslanders at risk "is one hundred per cent unacceptable and police remain committed to finding these drivers and taking them off our roads".

A 39-year-old Newport man is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 22 charged with driving under the influence with an alleged 0.162 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

The man was also issued infringement notices for speeding and reversing when not safe.

No-one was injured as a result of the collision, with both vehicles sustaining minor damage.

The man is not associated with the school and police will allege he had travelled from Eatons Hill before being intercepted at Spring Hill.