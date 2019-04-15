Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Crime

Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Apr 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks gambling addictions

Top Stories

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    News PEOPLE on the north coast are being warned to remain alert for symptoms of measles with cases now confirmed in passengers travelling on North Coast XPT trains.

    13 Jobs you can apply for right now

    13 Jobs you can apply for right now

    Careers Looking for a job? Check out what's on offer in the Valley

    Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    premium_icon Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    Council News Novak's push for Grafton to get strategic growth and funding

    GALLERY: South Grafton Rebels v Macksville Sea Eagles

    premium_icon GALLERY: South Grafton Rebels v Macksville Sea Eagles

    Photos Action from Group 2 rugby league clash between the South Grafton Rebels and...