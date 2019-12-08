Brisbane Heat claim historic WBBL title

Beth Mooney shows her joy as the Heat prevail. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Beth Mooney shows her joy as the Heat prevail. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

BRISBANE heat have got in on the trophy-collecting "sister act" of Queensland sport by claiming back-to-back WBBL titles with a six-wicket win over THE Adelaide Strikers at Allan Border Field.

The Heat join the Brisbane Broncos (NRLW premiers 2018-19), Sunshine Coast Lightning (Super Netball premiers 2017-18), the Queensland Firebirds (ANZ Championship netball premiers 2015-16) and the Townsville Fire (WNBL champions three times between 2014-18) as female sporting dynasties from the Sunshine State.

While last season's decider was a heart-stopper for the Heat, there were no such palpitations for Brisbane on home soil in this summer's season showpiece as they cruised to victory in front of a sell-out crowd.

The Strikers lost the toss and were sent into bat and finished with 7-161 off their 20 overs.

The Heat then made light work of the run chase as Laura Harris hit the winning runs to send the Heat's inner sanctum into raptures with 11 balls remaining.

Beth Mooney was the rock of the innings with an unbeaten 56 off 45 balls, hitting five fours in a knock that oozed controlled aggression.

Jess Jonassen also did not waste any time when she came to the crease with a quick-fire 33 runs off 28 balls to help take the game away from the Strikers.

Beth Mooney (right) and Laura Harris celebrate the win. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

A swashbuckling cameo from Sammy-Jo Johnson had the crowd on their feet - all while covering their heads from incoming white Kookaburras.

She made 27 off just 11 balls with four sixes off the one over from Strikers all-rounder Sophie Devine.

The first three sixes landed on the roof of Queensland Cricket's offices after she flicked the ball over square leg with sublime timing.

The fourth maximum towered over mid-wicket before she fell the very next ball.

Disaster struck for the visitors in the second over of the final when Kiwi star Devine was dismissed for just five runs on the seventh ball of the innings.

A relieved Beth Mooney. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty

After steering Adelaide home in the semi-final on Saturday, Devine was on her way after skying a cut shot to Maddy Green at third man off the bowling of Georgia Prestwidge.

Tahlia McGrath and Suzie Bates got the Strikers back on track in spectacular style, getting the run rate up to almost 10 per over as they put on a 59-run stand off 37 balls for the second wicket.

But the dismissal of McGrath (33 off 20) triggered a collapse.

Bates (27 off 24) followed McGrath into the pavilion soon after and the stumping dismissal of Katie Mack meant Adelaide had lost three for 15 and all momentum.

However, the Strikers' innings was resurrected by a 56-run partnership between Amanda-Jade Wellington (55 off 33) and Tegan McPharlin (18 off 14).

Wellington was run out on the last ball of Adelaide's knock after reverse-sweeping her team back into the contest.