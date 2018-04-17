Three killed in Queensland house fire

Three people have been killed in a house fire this morning.

THREE people have died in a house fire in Brisbane this morning.

The bodies of two women and a man were found after the fire broke out about 5.30am at a home on Pavonia St, Everton Hills.

Police are treating the blaze as suspicious.

Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at about 5.30am. Neighbours also reported hearing screams for help.

The street was partially closed off as emergency services investigate. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Inspector Dan Bragg confirmed the three deceased were all adults but would not confirm their identity.

He said it was not yet known how the fire started.

"It was a loud explosion, quite significant, and the neighbour that heard that explosion contacted the police," he said.

"I'm told that the fire could be seen from a fair distance away and it was the flames and the smoke that actually led people to the address."

He said one neighbour had told police that there was "some yelling beforehand".

"At this stage we do not know what happened here."

Nearby homes were evacuated and the street has been closed off between Hibiscus and Lily streets.

Detectives remain at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived. At least six fire crews remained on scene at 7am.