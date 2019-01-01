Menu
Sam Stosur just can’t seem to win a match at her home tournament.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Sam’s horror run at home continues

by Paul Malone
1st Jan 2019 9:24 AM
SAM Stosur has suffered defeat in her 1000th career match, starting 2019 with a third consecutive first-round elimination from the Brisbane International.

Stosur, who has won 584 singles matches in her fine career, lost her Pat Rafter Arena match against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Bouzkova won a match which started in one year and finished at 1.16am (EDT) in the next, with he public address sounding Auld Lang Syne during a third-set change of ends.

At 34, Stosur, ranked No.74, said last month that she had a year in mind in which to most likely retire but did not want to make it known in case she changed her mind.

 

The 2011 US Open champion has a second wildcard for the summer into next week's Sydney International.

Stosur has won four matches in her nine Brisbane tournaments, and has not made a quarter-final at her home state tournament.

Sam Stosur struggled to find her range. Picture: Mark Stewart
Two three-set matches, always a chance in professional tennis, in the planned New Year's Eve evening session saw the 2hr12 min women's match extend beyond midnight.

Stosur was unable to join Gold Coast wildcard Kim Birrell and Melbourne qualifier Destanee Aiava as first-day Australian female winners at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Bouzkova, ranked No.139, won the 2014 US Open girls' singles title.

