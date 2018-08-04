Judge hits back at Palmer’s ‘serious allegation’

A JUDGE has rejected "a serious allegation of misconduct'' made against him by Clive Palmer in the Supreme Court, saying there was no evidence to back it up.

Mr Palmer accused Justice John Bond of displaying "actual bias'' when he conducted a hearing last year that resulted in an order to freeze almost $205 million of his assets.

Mr Palmer wanted Justice Bond to disqualify himself from hearing any further matters involving Queensland Nickel's liquidators, himself and other defendants.

Clive Palmer leaves the Supreme Court on Friday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice John Bond.

Next month, Justice Bond is to hear an application by Mr Palmer and other defendants for him to recuse himself from the case.

QN liquidators' bid to recover millions of dollars from Mr Palmer and others, plus a counterclaim, will begin in April next year.

"There is not the slightest support for a case of actual bias," Justice Bond said.

He said anyone making such a "serious allegation of misconduct against a judicial officer'' should apply the same consideration of supportive material as a person advancing a fraud allegation.

There had not been that level of attention to detail, he said of Mr Palmer's submissions.

Justice Bond also rejected apprehended bias allegations made against him by Mr Palmer and other defendants, and he dismissed a stay application.

He disputed the claim that the defendants would be prejudiced if he continued to determine case matters before the recusal application or a pending appeal were heard.

Justice Bond said it was an attempt to "slow down these proceedings", with an assumption that a different outcome might be achieved at a later date.

"These are matters that need to be resolved ... as speedily as may be appropriate,'' the judge said.

Justice Bond was also dismissive of Mr Palmer's submission that an April or May trial could interfere with his running as a candidate in a federal election if it were held at that time.