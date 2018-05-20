Hodge runs hot as Lions down Hawks

BRISBANE has not won a lot of silverware in recent times but the Lions emphatically and gleefully wrapped their claws around the unofficial 'Luke Hodge Cup' with a stirring 56-point triumph over Hawthorn at the Gabba on Sunday

In his best individual performance in a Lions jumper, Hodge lifted against his old club and helped Brisbane claim not only their first win of 2018 but their first premiership points since August 12 last year.

After eight promising but ultimately fruitless rounds to begin their 2018 campaign, it finally all clicked as Brisbane kicked away from the Hawks and could finally belt out the club song in their sports drink-soaked dressing room.

The convincing 20.9 (129) to 11.7 (73) win snapped a 10-match losing streak dating back to the Round 21 QClash victory over the Gold Coast.

Young gun Hugh McCluggage had a career-high 27 disposals for Brisbane, captain Dayne Beams (28 disposals) was all class, Dayne Zorko (30 disposals, 11 tackles, five clearances, 10 inside 50s) was a machine in the middle of the ground, Tom Cutler (27 disposals and three goals) was also eye-catching while bookends Harris Andrews and Eric Hipwood stood terrifically tall for the Lions.

Charlie Cameron kicked goals, chased hard and took big marks. Pic: Getty Images

Hodge's impact grew the longer the game went and a heavy bump on Isaac Smith late in the fourth term showed the four-time premiership player and dual Norm Smith Medallist was playing for keeps against the club he turned out for 305 times. He finished with 19 touches and seven marks.

After a shaky first quarter, Brisbane kicked five goals to two in the second term, four goals to two in the third and it was seven goals to two in the last with Hipwood, Cutler, Allen Christensen, Cam Rayner, Lewis Taylor and reality show winner Matt Eagles swooping on the carcass of the Hawks.

Hawthorn ball-magnet Tom Mitchell (46 disposals), Liam Shiels (28 disposals), Smith (25 touches and two goals) and Jack Gunston (four goals) led the charge for the Hawks but they got too little from too many.

Hawthorn's fourth loss this season saw them drop from fifth at the start of the round to ninth on percentage. Brisbane jumped off the bottom of the ladder with the win with Carlton now sitting in 18th place.

Luke Hodge tries to block Tom Mitchell‘s run. Pic: AAP

With Hodge further stamping his influence on the contest by rallying Brisbane's defence, the Lions kicked away from the fumbling and bumbling Hawks in the third quarter.

Jack Gunston kicked his third goal of the day to put the visitors within five points of the Lions but it was all Brisbane after that.

They ran harder, played smarter and moved the football nicely and were rewarded with the next four goals with Hipwood, Cutler, Charlie Cameron and Beams all cashing in as Brisbane extended their lead to 32 points.

It should have been more with a number of golden opportunities going begging and Hawthorn was quick to pounce with Roughead kicking a true captain's goal to keep the Hawks in touch with the Lions taking a 27-point advantage into the last change.

Brisbane kicked five goals to Hawthorn's two in the second term to hand the home side an 11-point lead at the main break.

The Lions hit the front just after the resumption of play with Cameron and Oscar McInerney getting on the scoreboard in quick succession.

Eric Hipwood was a handful all day for the Hawks. Pic: AAP

Hawthorn's only joy came from two long-range efforts from James Sicily and Smith as Brisbane had the better of it for much of the scrappy quarter with Daniel Rich, Beams and Rayner all finding themselves in the right place, at the right time to keep the Lions' nose in front.

Hawthorn led by five points at quarter-time but the stats from the opening term suggested the Hawks should have been much further in front.

Hawthorn led disposals (131-72), contested possessions (44-28), inside 50 entries (16-9), tackles (21-11) but only a Roughead goal off the ground late in the term was the difference between the sides.

The Hawks got off to a flyer with Gunston booting two majors in quick time while Mitchell found plenty of time and space to snap truly. A Smith goal from a free kick handed the visitors a 24-6 buffer and a long afternoon appeared to be the offing for the Lions.

But two quickfire goals from Hipwood and an opportunistic effort from Zorko momentarily put Brisbane in front.

Luke Hodge and the Lions players celebrate victory. Pic: Getty Images

BRISBANE LIONS 4.1 9.1 13.6 20.9 (129) def HAWTHORN 5.0 7.2 9.3 11.7 (73)

Goals: Brisbane Lions: E Hipwood 4 T Cutler 3 C Cameron 2 C Rayner 2 D Beams 2 A Christensen D Rich D Zorko L Taylor M Eagles M Robinson O McInerney

Hawthorn: J Gunston 4 I Smith 2 J Roughead 2 J Sicily J Worpel T Mitchell

Best: Lions: McCluggage, Zorko, Beams, Andrews, Hipwood, Hodge, Cutler

Hawks: Mitchell, Shiels, Smith, Gunston, McEvoy, Impey

Umpires: Chris Donlon, Curtis Deboy, Eleni Glouftsis.

Official Crowd: 20,628 at Gabba

VOTES

3 - Hugh McCluggage

2 - Dayne Zorko

1 - Dayne Beams