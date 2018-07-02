Fagan’s Lions make big statement

Lewis Taylor is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal. Pic: AAP

BRISBANE have recorded the best win of the Chris Fagan era with a 55-point victory over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

It was Brisbane's first win in Perth since 2010 and just their second this year.

Every Lions player you talk to speaks of their utmost faith in Fagan's plan and belief the side was making advances.

But, despite being a chance in nine games in the final quarter this season, they only had a shock 56-point win over the Hawks in Round 9 to show for it.

The Dockers result was more a sign for the fans that the side is on the right track.

The Lions task appeared to be made easier moments before the opening bounce when Dockers ruckman Aaron Sandilands withdrew with a calf injury.

Aaron Sandilands could only watch his team slump. Pic: Getty Images

150-gamer Stefan Martin dominated against the Dockers. Pic: Getty Images

Stefan Martin cashed in orchestrating an 18.11 (119) to 9.10 (64) victory in his 150th game.

The honours for best on ground could have been shared between Martin and former skipper Dayne Beams.

While Martin gave his midfielders first use with a 46 hit-outs to go with 19 possessions, it was Beams who took full advantage.

He gathered 33 possessions and won 12 clearances, setting up many of Brisbane's scoring opportunities.

However, what would have been most pleasing to Fagan was the complete nature of the performance.

Dayne Beams tackles Brady Grey as the Lions flexed their muscles. Pic: AAP

Jarrod Berry, Dan McStay, Tom Cutler and Lewis Taylor all had big days.

The win was set up by intense pressure by the Lions but the game evolved into an exhibition of some electric ball movement.

They generated 30 shots on goal from 50 inside-50 entries.

Fagan likes to focus on wins within games and at quarter time the Lions had produced a season first by winning the term.

They led by 17 points at the first break.

But this wasn't to be another occasion where the second year coach had to pull a stat like that out of the hat to point to the advances the Lions are making.

They won every quarter and Fremantle were never in the contest.

Jarrod Berry made a brilliant start in his head-to-head dual with Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, winning more of the footy than the Fremantle captain and kicking a goal to give the Lions the early ascendancy.

Tom Cutler was one of a host of young Lions to impress. Pic: Getty Images

The final stage of the first quarter Fremantle began to fight back, they evened the ledger with inside 50 entries but couldn't convert.

It wasn't until after the siren that Ed Langdon kicked their first goal.

Fremantle suffered another blow 11 minutes into the second quarter when Fyfe left the field with a hamstring injury.

Berry carried on to collect 24 disposals, win six clearances and kick a goal in another fine performance.

The Dockers had some success with a tag.

Bailey Banfield started strongly on Dayne Zorko but the Lions skipper worked his way through it to be a solid contributor.

Daniel McStay celebrates another Lions goal. Pic: AAP

BRISBANE LIONS 4.3 7.6 13.8 18.11 (119) FREMANTLE 1.4 3.6 6.9 9.10 (64)

Goals

Brisbane Lions: D McStay 3 L Taylor 3 C Rayner 2 E Hipwood 2 O McInerney 2 T Cutler 2 A Christensen A Witherden D Zorko J Berry

Fremantle: B Cox 2 H Ballantyne 2 D Mundy E Langdon M Apeness S Giro S Kersten.

Best

Brisbane Lions: S Martin D Beams J Berry N Robertson L Taylor E Hipwood

Fremantle: L Neale M Walters E Langdon D Mundy

Umpires: Jeff Dalgleish, Nicholas Foot, Nick Brown.

Official Crowd: 41,674 at Optus Stadium.

