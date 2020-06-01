Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
News

Man found 700km away after epic search

by Nathan Edwards
1st Jun 2020 5:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located alive and safe near Cunnamulla after a nearly week-long police search which spanned more than 700km.

The result is a great turnout for police, SES, Council, and local volunteers who spent the past two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the Inala man's car was found abandoned alongside the Balonne Highway on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss, 30, who had been declared missing since May 26, was found on a private property late Sunday afternoon by a search helicopter, with ground crews directed to his location soon after.

The private property off Linden-Nebine Road at Nebine is some 10km from where Mr Schloss's vehicle was originally found.

He has been transported to Cunnamulla Hospital for observation.

Police have taken the opportunity to thank the local population and volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr Schloss.

Originally published as Brisbane man found 700km away after epic search

More Stories

editors picks missing man queensland search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GDSC Bowling Club veteran a true jack of all trades

        premium_icon GDSC Bowling Club veteran a true jack of all trades

        Bowls Snow has tried just about every sport there is but has made his mark on the greens

        Clarence pubs and clubs get the green light

        premium_icon Clarence pubs and clubs get the green light

        News Public health order allows up to 50 people at a licenced venue

        Dog track manager optimistic over future of tourism in city

        premium_icon Dog track manager optimistic over future of tourism in city

        News Heaton’s caravan park may be key in the region’s revival as the bypass forces...

        Grafton racing royalty among winners at Casino Beef Week

        premium_icon Grafton racing royalty among winners at Casino Beef Week

        Horses The top-teir duo claimed wins at Northern Rivers meet including the Casino Beef...