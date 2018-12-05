Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 38-year-old officer has been stood down.
The 38-year-old officer has been stood down.
Crime

Cop stood down over hacking claims

5th Dec 2018 5:56 AM

A BRISBANE police officer has been stood down over allegations of computer hacking.

Queensland police said the 38-year-old male plainclothes senior constable from the Brisbane Region had been stood down from official duty.

"The officer is the subject of an investigation and was subsequently served with a notice to appear for computer hacking," a QPS statement said.

The officer is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 17.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

brisbane hacking police officer

Top Stories

    Food court outlets survive test of time

    premium_icon Food court outlets survive test of time

    Food & Entertainment WHILE they've watched many come and go, two businesses have been mainstays in the food and beverage scene.

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:51 AM
    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:18 AM
    High speed train project may cost $100bn

    premium_icon High speed train project may cost $100bn

    News A high speed rail project could cost $100 billion.

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:05 AM
    Retired greyhounds help children with disabilies

    premium_icon Retired greyhounds help children with disabilies

    News "The service dogs tend to give more confidence to kids.”

    Local Partners