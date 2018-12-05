Cop stood down over hacking claims

The 38-year-old officer has been stood down.

A BRISBANE police officer has been stood down over allegations of computer hacking.

Queensland police said the 38-year-old male plainclothes senior constable from the Brisbane Region had been stood down from official duty.

"The officer is the subject of an investigation and was subsequently served with a notice to appear for computer hacking," a QPS statement said.

The officer is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 17.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."