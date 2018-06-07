Alleged poo jogger outed as corporate high-flyer

A CORPORATE high-flyer has been dropped in it as the alleged poo jogger who's been creating quite a stink on Brisbane's southside.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh was charged with public nuisance after Greenslopes residents snapped off a shot of the jogger defecating on their pathway.

Mr Macintosh is national quality manager (retirement) at Australia's leading retirement village company Aveo.

The 64-year-old also sits on a Brisbane City Council board advising on planning issues, and was previously a Retirement Village Association director.

He was charged after Logan Rd residents allegedly snapped a photo of him pooing on a path at their unit block just before 5am on May 11.

Police have only charged Mr Macintosh, of Greenslopes, with one incident but residents say there were up to 30 unwanted drop-offs.

"Our place was getting hit frequently," resident Steve Smith alleged. "It happened on a concrete path at the back of the unit block which is the main entrance way to come in."

Disgusted and also frustrated at what appeared to be a degree of planning - there was toilet paper used - Mr Smith and a neighbour hatched a plan to flush out the culprit, working out his route, run time and even following him. A night-vision camera was hidden in the bushes to capture the act.

Intent on getting to the bottom of things, Mr Smith laid in wait with his digital camera when, on May 11, he was just about to pack up when a jogger came running up the path.

Mr Smith expected to be "met with abuse" but instead the man gave a "friendly" hello before continuing on his way.

"It was very strange," he said.

Mr Macintosh's case was mentioned in Holland Park Magistrates Court this week.

Bizarrely, the solicitor representing him, Brendan Ryan from Mulcahy Ryan Lawyers, denied any involvement in the case when contacted by The Courier-Mail.

But in court Mr Ryan indicated there had been negotiations with prosecutors to have Mr Macintosh's case dealt with by an infringement notice rather than the courts.

"He'll pay today; he'll pay it immediately," Mr Ryan said.

The matter was adjourned, with the court file stating it was "likely to be withdrawn".

Mr Smith said he'd be disappointed if Mr Macintosh didn't have to face court.

"I don't really care about a fine but I would love it if the magistrate gave him a good dressing down and told him to pull his head in," he said.

Mr Macintosh did not return The Courier-Mail's calls.

Additional reporting by Jack McKay and Chris Clarke