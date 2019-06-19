Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brisbane protester refused to sign bail

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:44 PM

An "armchair revolutionary" who shut down a busy Brisbane CBD street by gluing himself to the road spent the night in the watchhouse because he refused to sign his bail undertaking.

Eric Serge Herbert was fined $550 on Wednesday for being a public nuisance and contravening a police direction after pleading guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

"He was offered bail but like a true armchair revolutionary he wasn't going to sign it," magistrate Suzette Coates said.

More Stories

activist bail court crime

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    premium_icon GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    News Fashion, fascinators and fun kicked off the winter racing season

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at the Gallery

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at the Gallery

    Art & Theatre New exhibition coming this week celebrates Grafton Cup

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    How many islands are there?

    How many islands are there?

    News 53 Islands Festival committee member takes a trip upriver

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Kim's second stint on The Voice ends at battle

    premium_icon Kim's second stint on The Voice ends at battle

    TV INXS song praised, but not enough to make finals

    • 19th Jun 2019 11:42 AM