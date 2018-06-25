Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNCERTAIN TIMES: Melburnians and Sydneysiders moving north may protect the Brisbane real estate market from going backwards. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson
UNCERTAIN TIMES: Melburnians and Sydneysiders moving north may protect the Brisbane real estate market from going backwards. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson
Property

Brisbane house prices leaving Sydney for dead

by Barclay White
25th Jun 2018 10:52 AM

BRISBANE real estate prices are expected to stay growing even as Sydney falls backwards.

A BIS Oxford Economics report on the Australian real estate market released today showed that Queensland might weather the storm of the current market slowdown.

The Residential Property Prospects 2018-2021 report predicts that the Brisbane market will grow modestly over the next two years.

Co-author of the report Angie Zigomanis said the modest predicted growth in Brisbane was much better than what would happen in the Sydney.

TEPID GROWTH: Brisbane might have a few slow years in the real estate market.
TEPID GROWTH: Brisbane might have a few slow years in the real estate market.

"More downside is forecast for Sydney as it has had a much greater dependence on investors through the most recent upturn," Mr Zigomanis said.

While Brisbane was only expected to grow at about the level of inflation for the next two years, he said strong internal migration was a positive for the market that helped soften the slowdown.

"A lot of people would like to move to Brisbane because it's more affordable," he said.

Although there was an oversupply in Brisbane, particularly in the unit market, he predicted that internal migration and population growth would eventually "soak up" the oversupply.

"And that is what will drive the next round of price growth in Brisbane, picking up at 6 or 7 per cent (growth) in 2020 and 2021," he said.

The Sydney market was expected to go backwards in the next few years.
The Sydney market was expected to go backwards in the next few years.

This was a much better prediction than Sydney, where he predicted that median house prices would be lower in 2021 than its June 2017 peak.

According to the report the current problems in the real estate market were driven by lending restrictions and strong increases in housing supply.

brisbane economy editors picks house prices real estate sydney

Top Stories

    $2mil investment a show of faith in regional economy

    $2mil investment a show of faith in regional economy

    Business Infrastructure boom behind motor dealer's decision to expand.

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    News Patient airlifted from remote location

    Pay rise for councillors on the cards

    Pay rise for councillors on the cards

    Council News Remuneration for councillors on the cards for upcoming meeting

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:15 AM
    Fight rages for Iluka ambos

    Fight rages for Iluka ambos

    News Community one step closer to ambulance station

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners