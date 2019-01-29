Menu
The headless doll was found inside a large cardboard box before kerbside collection. Picture: Supplied
Offbeat

Curious find outside home leaves resident in stitches

by Darren Cartwright
29th Jan 2019 3:37 PM
WHEN a Brisbane resident decided two birds of paradise would be destined for the tip, little did she know she would find a third, but headless one, on her nature strip.

The doll was dumped outside an Annerley home on Sunday night.
Annerley resident Sonia Adolphs has had the "best laugh" in a long time after finding a headless life-size latex sex doll placed alongside junk for the council's annual kerbside collection run.

Ms Adolphs made the discovery on Monday although it wasn't immediately obvious that a sex doll was what was inside the almost two-metre long cardboard box.

Besides seeing the box, which had been dumped on Sunday night outside her home on Chester Road, she first spotted two lifelike feet, with painted toenails, protruding out of one end.

"I was taking out two birds of paradise to the nature strip with other items and then I found a bird of paradise, all right," Ms Adolphs said.

"She wouldn't have been cheap. It was full on latex and she was a heavy thing.

"It's the best laugh I have had for a while."

Someone may have discarded their make-believe girlfriend outside Ms Adolphs' residence, but she wasn't loveless for long.

By Tuesday morning the headless body had gone. Possibly rehomed.

"She was taken between 8 and 9 this morning," Ms Adolphs said.

"It's funny to think someone took her."

Under BCC guidelines, latex sex dolls are not an unacceptable item for kerbside collections.

brisbane editors picks sex doll

