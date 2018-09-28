Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane Roar have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez. Picture: Getty Images
Brisbane Roar have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Roar confirm Lopez signing

by Marco Monteverde
28th Sep 2018 3:08 PM

BRISBANE Roar have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez.

The 30-year-old Lopez has joined the Roar for club's 2018-19 A-League campaign.

"Alex is a very technically-gifted player who will suit our high-tempo playing style. I am delighted he has chosen to sign for our club," Roar coach John Aloisi said of the former Celta de Vigo, Sporting Gijon and Sheffield Wednesday player.

"Having played at the highest level in Spain for many seasons, I am confident he will be a great addition to our midfield and our talented squad.":

Lopez will be at the Roar's Logan headquarters on Saturday night to see his new teammates in action against a Brisbane Premier League Select squad.

The Roar open their A-League season on October 21 at Suncorp Stadium against Central Coast Mariners.

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 2 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.

Related Items

a-league alex lopez brisbane roar football soccer

Top Stories

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Operation Pariac will target alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour from today

    • 28th Sep 2018 1:45 PM
    Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

    Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

    Entertainment JACAROK's message is loud and clear... they're back

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Slater-gate divides league lovers

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Slater-gate divides league lovers

    Rugby League WAS it justice for Billy, or has the NRL lost its mind?

    Local Partners