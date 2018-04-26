Maccarone’s classy response to Roar axing

MASSIMO Maccarone has nothing but praise for John Aloisi despite the Roar coach having told the veteran Italian striker there is no room for him in Brisbane's squad next season.

At 38, Maccarone is poised to retire after a 20-year professional career that included stints at 11 clubs in three different countries.

Having scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 30 matches in all competitions for the Roar this season, the former Middlesbrough and Empoli marksman felt he had done enough to be offered another year by Aloisi.

However, the Roar boss had other ideas as he starts revamping his squad for Brisbane's 2018-19 campaign.

"I would have liked to played another season but I understand the decision," Maccarone told The Courier-Mail.

"When you stay at a place you like for a year, it's normal that you don't like having to leave.

"But I'm OK. I understand the choice for the club, and I want to say thank you to everybody at the club, the staff, the players, the fans, because it was a good experience for me here in Australia.

"I'm just disappointed for the season because yes we went to the finals but we didn't go to the grand final. It was an unlucky season."

Maccarone backed Aloisi to lift the Roar up the ladder next season after a campaign blighted by a host of injuries and off-field dramas.

"I have no doubts about the work John is doing. He works well with Ross (assistant coach Ross Aloisi)," he said.

"Brisbane Roar have to look to the future, and learn from the mistakes of this season."

Maccarone was reluctant to compare the A-League with other standards of competitions overseas.

Massimo Maccarone finds some space.

"It's a young league. It has to improve but it's OK," the former Italian international said.

Maccarone was frustrated by the officiating in the competition as well as the video assistant referee (VAR) system brought in this season.

"It's better if I don't say anything (about the referees). The VAR wasn't good here, but it wasn't good in Italy as well and that's normal because it's the first year of the VAR.

"A lot of decisions cost us. For me there would have been a few more goals, and four or five penalties."

John Aloisi is going in a new direction.

Having been written off by many as being too old, Maccarone was proud to be the only member of the Roar's squad to played in all of Brisbane's matches across all competitions this season.

"I'm happy that I didn't miss one training session and played every game,'' he said.

Knowing that you are a long-time retired, Maccarone ¬ who will return with his family to Italy after the Roar's presentation night next Wednesday ¬ isn't ready to declare his playing days are over, but admits he is leaning that way.

"I think that I will retire … but I'm not sure yet," he said.