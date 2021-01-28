The schools where parents want Satanism taught

Two schools are under pressure to allow Satanism classes, as the church claims they have no choice under current laws.

Two schools are under pressure to allow Satanism classes, as the church claims they have no choice under current laws.

Queensland's Education Minister has labelled a push by some families to have Satanism taught in schools as a stunt, saying it "will never happen on my watch".

Two Brisbane families have written to principals requesting the Noosa Temple of Satan enter classrooms to provide one-hour scripture lessons.

The Noosa Temple of Satan posted on its Facebook page that at least two families had officially requested that their children be provided Satanic religious instruction at two Brisbane schools: Wilston State School and Centenary State High School in Jindalee.

It comes after the group succeeded in having the pentagram added among the symbols of recognised faiths displayed at Sunshine Coast University Hospital's multi-faith centre.

However Education Minister Grace Grace dismissed the push.

"As I said in October last year on the same issue, this is nothing but a stunt," she said.

"Satanism has never been taught in Queensland schools, and it never will be on my watch."

Education Minister Grace Grace

However the church's spiritual leader Brother Samael Demo-Gorgon - who last year attempted to hand out flyers to Year 11 and 12 students at Kelvin Grove State College - said Ms Grace had no choice.

"She has no discretion. She has to allow us, or she must change the law," he said.

"Say what you like about Satanism, but legally it is a religion.

"Satanists believe in a supernatural being, i.e. Satan. Even Christians believe in Satan. I suspect even Grace Grace believes in Satan.

"Also, Satanists have canons of conduct. Contrary to popular opinion, we don't sacrifice virgins, so our current canons comply with the law."

He said the Census recognised Satanism as a religion.

The Noosa Temple of Satan said the families had written to their respective principals to inform them that their children were to receive the education during school time, and under Queensland law Brother Demo-Gorgon would be able to enter the schools "just as Christian missionaries do".

"And the principals will not be able to refuse Brother Samael entry to school facilities," the post reads.

Noosa Temple of Satan founder, Robin Bristow, also known as Brother Samael Demo-Gorgon, outside Kelvin Grove State College last year

"The Satanic lessons will occur during classroom and non-Satanic kids will have to leave the room and stop normal lessons while Satanism is taught.

"Brother Samael is super excited about the opportunity to spread the tenets of Satanism to new generations of Queenslanders."

The group are hopeful the news will inspire other parents across the state to "enrol their little devils into our Satanic RI classes".

The Education Department said late last year that in accordance with Queensland legislation, religious leaders who wished to provide religious instruction to students of their faith group could apply to the principal in writing.

The department also said religious instruction was not compulsory, and parents decided if they wanted their child to participate.

Originally published as Brisbane schools where parents want Satanism taught