Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Brisbane tour operator facing criminal charges over deaths

by Edward Randell
20th Jan 2021 12:46 PM | Updated: 12:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane-based tour operator will face criminal charges over the deaths of two students who drowned on Fraser Island in 2019.

The pair were found dead beside Lake McKenzie on March 30 having become separated from their group the day before.

They had been participants in the Australian Overseas Exchange Program and the visit to Fraser Island was for an eco-tour. They had arrived in Brisbane on March 25 and had travelled to Fraser Island three days later.

Tourists Anthony Stave and Andrew Foreman at Lake McKenzie after the bodies of two boys were found.
Tourists Anthony Stave and Andrew Foreman at Lake McKenzie after the bodies of two boys were found.

The pair had become separated from their tour group on March 29 and failed to turn up for a head count.

They were staying at Kingfisher Resort and had enjoyed a day of sightseeing and four-wheel-driving when a stop at the picturesque lake turned into tragedy.

A land, air and water search was conducted through the night.

Police, including divers and dog squad officers, joined a helicopter and volunteer search that led to the boys being discovered at 8.20am on Saturday, March 30.

Huckleberry Australia, a school study tour operator, faces one charge for failing to comply with its health and safety duty following the deaths of the boys who were on a school exchange trip from Japan.

The company director Hiroyuki Hidaka has been charged with exposing the students to a risk of death or serious injury and failing to comply with his health and safety duty as an officer of Huckleberry Australia Pty Ltd.

Shinri Minatoya, a teacher from their school, Kanagawa University High School, has been charged with failing his health and safety duty by exposing the students to the risk of serious injury and death.

Both matters are due for mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court in February.

Originally published as Brisbane tour operator facing criminal charges over deaths

editors picks fraser island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saleyards strong start to new year

        Premium Content Saleyards strong start to new year

        News Cattle show the benefits of a good season as prices strong early in the year

        REVEALED: Who’s in line for Clarence Australia Day Awards?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Who’s in line for Clarence Australia Day Awards?

        News The nominations have been announced for the prestigious local award, and there’s a...

        Daily Catch-Up: January 20, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 20, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Grafton junior cleans up at Evans Head

        Premium Content PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Grafton junior cleans up at Evans Head

        Golf Grafton junior golfer Hollie Fuller had a weekend to remember