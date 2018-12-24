Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash happened near the link with the D’Aguilar Highway. (File picture)
The crash happened near the link with the D’Aguilar Highway. (File picture)
News

Man critical as crash closes highway

by Thomas Morgan
24th Dec 2018 7:00 AM

A MAN is in a critical condition and another three have been transported to hospital after a horror two-vehicle smash on the Bruce Highway on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before the link to the D'Aguilar Highway at 8.45pm. One person in each vehicle had to be freed from the wreckage using the jaws of life.

The 25-year-old man was said to be in a critical condition with head, spine and hip injuries and was transported to hospital.

Four other occupants of the vehicles were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the two vehicles were both flipped after the collision, and one man had to be extricated by emergency services after being stuck.

All northbound lanes on the Bruce Highway were blocked and a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said authorities were in the process of diverting traffic on to Lower King St, with a warning that motorists should anticipate delays..

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks

Top Stories

    Council's big decisions of 2018

    premium_icon Council's big decisions of 2018

    Council News It's been a big year of big decisions at Clarence Valley Council

    Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

    premium_icon Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming...

    Crime Police chase abandoned after crim uses oncoming lanes to escape

    Candidates differ over coal and carbon for power prices

    premium_icon Candidates differ over coal and carbon for power prices

    Politics Cansdell and Clancy take differing view of zero carbon plan

    Bush Christmas makes its presents felt out west

    premium_icon Bush Christmas makes its presents felt out west

    News Hundreds helped from Clarence campaign

    Local Partners