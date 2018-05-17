Man hit in face by train mirror
A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was clipped by a train at an inner-city Brisbane station.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition with cuts to his face on Thursday morning after the incident at Fortitude Valley Station.
"He was clipped by the mirror of an approaching train," a Queensland Ambulance spokesman told AAP.
In a tweet, Brisbane's TransLink said the incident had delayed a number of lines by up to 15 minutes.