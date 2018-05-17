Menu
A man has been hit in the face with a train mirror. Picture: David Clark? AAP
News

Man hit in face by train mirror

17th May 2018 9:22 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was clipped by a train at an inner-city Brisbane station.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition with cuts to his face on Thursday morning after the incident at Fortitude Valley Station.

 

The man was hit in the face by one of the train’s mirrors. Picture: David Clark/AAP
"He was clipped by the mirror of an approaching train," a Queensland Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

 

 

In a tweet, Brisbane's TransLink said the incident had delayed a number of lines by up to 15 minutes.

