‘Giant’ hail expected as storms sweep state

MULTIPLE warnings have been issued for a band of storms stretching from the Darling Downs to the Scenic Rim and Burnett regions.

Weather bureau meteorologist Annabelle Ford has warned of potential "giant" hail in areas around Laidley, Ipswich and Beaudesert, with predicted "large" hail to fall in other parts of the state.

The current warnings range from the southeast coast to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Communities that be affected include Brisbane, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Warwick, Dalby, Roma, Kingaroy, Coolangatta and Ipswich.

"Giant hail measures anywhere from 5cm and up, while large hail is 2cm," Ms Ford said.

"Giant hail is very dangerous and will cause significant destruction."

⛈ Severe #QldStorm outbreak right across #SEQld #Brisbane and the #DarlingDowns. Take care on the roads if you're heading home soon, with dangerous conditions likely in some areas. Check the radar before you leave, and consider delaying your journey @TMRQld pic.twitter.com/TTXzz4JfQV — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 15, 2019

⚠️ #QldStorm WARNING updated for multiple severe cells around #SEQld. 80mm in an hour recorded south of Laidley. Large hail and damaging wind gusts likely along with heavy rain and flash flooding. The situation continues to evolve rapidly as new cells develop. pic.twitter.com/UK0dQcr5BK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 15, 2019

Some of the hardest hit parts of the state can expect to see anywhere from 40-70mm of rainfall, while pockets outside of the storm catchments can expect 10-30mm.

Localised flash flooding is likely in low-lying areas, especially as storms continue to roll in over the weekend.

"Severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and destructive winds are expected to hit in similar areas tomorrow afternoon into the evening," Ms Ford said.

"There may be some flash flooding in areas with heavy and repetitive rainfall across the weekend."

⚠️ Severe # Thunderstorm outbreak across #SEQld with DAMAGING WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONES. Stay tuned for more updates at https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/OfwlHsew6F — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 15, 2019

Sandbags are available at local council collection points across the state.

Four storm cells in southern Queensland

Storms track across southeast Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:10pm.