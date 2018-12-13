Broncos’ relief at coaching clarity

Brisbane winger Corey Oates says he is relieved the Wayne Bennett-Anthony Seibold saga is over, admitting Broncos players were kept in the dark over the most toxic coaching drama in the club's history.

Oates claims there was never a player revolt against Bennett, but said senior Brisbane players had finally appealed for clarity amid fears five months of uncertainty would derail their 2019 campaign.

Unable to train in recent weeks until his one-year contract was finalised, Oates is relishing the new feel under Seibold at the Broncos without the constant strain of speculation about Bennett's future.

"You never want to start your new season off that way, not knowing what is going to happen," Oates said.

"There was no clear direction and as players, we weren't getting any answers.

"As sad as it was for Wayne and the way he went out, it was just good to finally come to something.

"That was all we were waiting for - a clear direction.

"We didn't want anyone to be sacked. We just wanted an answer to know if Wayne or 'Seibs' was going to be our coach for the new season.

"Now that it is all finished we don't need even talk it (the coaching drama).

"We now have our coach, we have our focus for next year and we can move forward. That was all the players wanted."

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd first worked with Seibold during the Origin series in 2016, when the new Brisbane coach was an assistant to Queensland coach Kevin Walters.

"I dealt with Anthony in Origin camp and he was very professional," Boyd said.

"He knew his stuff and was very particular in what he was saying and how he was saying it.

"Origin is a different level but at Souths he did a great job and got the NRL coach-of-the-year award.

"He has done great things before and Brisbane felt he was the best candidate, so I'm sure he will do a good job."