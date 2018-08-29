Lions take firm stance on Beams

Dayne Beams has been linked to a return to Collingwood. Picture: Michael Klein

THE chase for Dayne Beams by Victorian clubs has hit a wall.

The Brisbane Lions were on Tuesday night adamant Beams, the subject of intense speculation regarding his playing future, was not for sale.

Lions chief executive Greg Swann insisted Beams, 28, would not be traded under any circumstances.

Asked if their position could change as the trade period neared, Swann declared: "We are not trading him.

"We've told him that and that's where it sits."

But in a potentially worrying sign of things to come, Swann conceded Beams' long-term future was not in Queensland.

"He's been pretty consistent about this and there's no problems from our end, but when his two years (on his contract) are up he'll go home," he said.

"That's a given. He says, 'Once I've done my six-year term I'll be back in Melbourne'.

"He kept his house in Melbourne, his wife's from Melbourne and that was OK by us … he's adamant he's going to serve out his term and we go from there.

"We're hoping he changes his mind, but he's always been pretty strong on that, even when he first came here.

"We're hoping we're going all right in two years' time and he says, 'I've been here for six, I may as well stay here and see the fruits of my labour'.

"We'll see what happens, but he'll be here next year."

Beams, who stepped down as Brisbane captain this year, was traded to the club while in-contract at Collingwood in 2014 to be closer to his terminally ill father.

But since Phillip Beams passed away earlier this year, discussion over his future has escalated.

His brother Claye was delisted by the Lions 12 months ago, but redrafted in the AFL rookie draft.

In an intriguing situation, Beams has been continually linked to former club Collingwood and a host of Victorian rivals despite repeated denials from all parties.

"He's also never said to us that he wants to go, but the scuttlebutt doesn't keep going unless something has come out of it," Swann said.

"But he's never indicated to us he wants to go, he's never told his management he wants to go and we've always told him we don't want him to go.

"We've been pretty relaxed and consistent and we've had private discussions with him. He's staying so we just get on with life."

Despite finishing 15th with four wins, Brisbane showed encouraging signs this season that they were poised to climb the ladder in the years to come.

As an All-Australian, premiership player and two-time best and fairest winner, Beams shapes as a critical piece of Brisbane's rebuild.