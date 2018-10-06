Menu
Dr Charlotte Witty. Picture by Scott Fletcher
Careers

Workers getting paid leave to look after pets

by Talisa Eley
6th Oct 2018 10:34 AM
A BRISBANE business is offering its employees a week of paid 'pawternity' leave to help them settle their new fur babies in at home.

Tim Hill, general manager of Airsorted - an Airbnb property management group based in Fortitude Valley - said many people see their pets as an extension of their family.

"I want employees of Brisbane Airsorted to feel at ease knowing that if they get a pet, they can enjoy paid leave and receive the mental and physical benefits of being a pet owner," he said.

The move has been welcomed by RSPCA Queensland who said it would help the animals to feel more comfortable.

 

"While the RSPCA understands that this initiative might not be practical or affordable for all employers, it would help enormously with that initial stress that some pets experience while trying to adjust to new surroundings,"spokesman Michael Beatty said.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland is also supportive.

Head of industry Dan Petrie said there were massive therapeutic benefits to pet ownership, and said "reasonable" leave where possible or pet-friendly offices was likely to create an enjoyable workplace.

"The benefits of pet ownership (have) obvious positives around physical and mental health potentially unleashing not only happier employees but more productive ones as well," he said.

"Make no 'bones' about it, employees no longer have to 'wag' work and will 'get a pat on the back' for their efforts!" he joked.

