Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A yoga instructor found himself in a bind over the government’s COVID-19 shutdown, so he made a decision which has landed him in hot water.
A yoga instructor found himself in a bind over the government’s COVID-19 shutdown, so he made a decision which has landed him in hot water.
Crime

Yoga boss in court for ill-fated drive

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
5th May 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of a yoga studio has told a court the reason he drove while on a demerit point suspended licence was that the government's COVID-19 shutdown meant he had mere "hours" to ready his business for the switch to online.

James 'Mantra' Schultz, 36, the owner of Flex Hot Yoga at Norman Park, told Holland Park Magistrates Court he was busted driving at Mansfield on March 24 because he had to "get my business online in a matter of hours" following the Federal Government's COVID-19 shutdown the previous day.

Schultz, who was seen doing stretches in the waiting area outside the courtroom before he was called in to face Magistrate Simon Young, said he had no employees to assist him in picking up stock he required and he "couldn't wait three or four days for delivery".

"I had no choice but to get it myself," Schultz told the court.

He also claimed that his decision to drive would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he wouldn't come into contact with taxi or rideshare drivers.

Mr Young said the argument was not compelling.

"I've changed my ways," Schultz pleaded.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Originally published as Brisbane yoga boss in court for ill-fated drive

court crime flex hot yoga james mantra schultz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Virtual tour of $7.6M gallery extensions

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Virtual tour of $7.6M gallery extensions

        Council News Director Niomi Sands takes DEX subscribers on personal tour through the gallery site in the midst of its $7.6 million renovation

        WOAH BABY: What a time to be born

        premium_icon WOAH BABY: What a time to be born

        Parenting A beautiful new child born within COVID-19 crisis makes all the anxiety worth...

        IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, May 5

        Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

        premium_icon Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

        News MPs find common ground on reopening clubs as one talks up his new ‘prison tatt’