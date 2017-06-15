Brissy to Bay for baton bearers

Grafton Public School teachers Garrett Salter and Tim Keogh get some encouragement from Grafton Public School students who are sponsoring them on the the Brisbane to the Bay MS Bicycle Challenge.

GRAFTON Public School teachers Tim Keogh and Garrett Salter are usually found keeping rhythm at the front of the school band, but they're ditching the baton for some lycra to help raise money.

The pair will take part in the Brisbane to the Bay MS Bicycle Challenge this Sunday and when the school SRC found out, they couldn't wait to chip in and sponsor the pair.

"It all started out as a bit of a health decision back in November to get out and ride with the cycle club... and we aimed at this ride not just as a personal goal, but to be able to help others,” Mr Keogh said.

"And the SRC got wind of the fact we were doing it and decided to help us out.”

Mr Keogh said that they always try to motivate the kids to do positive things for others and not just think of themselves

"The SRC raises money all the time for causes, just recently they raised $800 for Westmead Children's Hospital as part of a superhero day,” he said.

"And we'll try and live stream the ride back to the school Facebook page so the kids can again be actively involved in what they're doing.”

The ride is 100km long, and Mr Keogh said it would all depend on conditions as to how they went.

"It could be a struggle still,” he laughed. "It should take about three and a half to four hours hopefully though.”

"Except if there's a headwind, then I'm tucking in behind Garrett,” he teased.

The ride is expected to have 6,500 participants and the money is raised to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis.