Jet ski escapee makes bizarre court appearance

UK national David James Jackson, 57, will be extradited back to Western Australia after trying to flee Australia via Cape York on a jet ski. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A WANTED man who tried to flee the country on a jet ski via Cape York has made a bizarre appearance in court where he claimed he was being denied his rights and wanted a British lawyer.

David James Jackson, 57, was arrested in a joint agency operation including state and federal police and Australian Border Force in the Torres Strait on Monday while attempting to escape the country while allegedly armed with a crossbow.

He was flown to Cairns on Wednesday with Western Australian police applying for his extradition this morning so he can face drug charges in that state.

Dressed in a dark green singlet and shorts, the British national appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court dock this morning where the court heard he had rejected the use of the duty lawyer and wanted to fight the extradition.

"I reckon what you're doing is illegal," he said to Magistrate Robert Spencer, who granted the extradition.

"I've got no rights whatsoever and the whole world is watching at the moment."

His story has made headline news around the world and he told the court the duty lawyer Daniel Rigden had only offered to represent him to "get his head on TV".

He said he had not been allowed to make any phone calls while being held in custody, but wanted to speak with the British consulate so they could represent him.

"I've been denied my rights," he said.

"I got denied any phone calls whatsoever.

"I've got no legs to stand on. I thought I was allowed to fight the extradition."

Mr Jackson told the court he had not been shown a copy of the two warrants from WA which were out for him arrest.

He said despite not trying to contact the consulate he assumed they would know about it and would assist him because of the publicity the case had attracted.

"They (media reports) said a British man on a jet ski," he said.

Magistrate Spencer said that was "fanciful" and asked him on what grounds he wanted to fight his extradition.

Mr Jackson said it was due to his lack of legal representation and that he had only just been shown the warrants.

Magistrate Spencer granted the extradition and adjourned the matter to the Perth Magistrates Court and District Court.

Speaking outside court WA police officer Acting Sgt Shannon Kurchin said they would likely take him back to Perth today.