Famous radio host mysteriously strangled to death

A popular British radio host based in Lebanon has been found dead in his home with his hands tied behind his back, in what police believe is a brutal murder.

Gavin Ford, 65, was reportedly found strangled with his hands tied behind his back in his apartment near Beirut, The Sun reports.

Lebanon media reports Ford was strangled and struck on the head, leading to his death.

According to AP, another official confirmed Ford was strangled, and said security agents were questioning his neighbours for details about who had visited him in recent days.

The initial investigation into the radio host's death noted his hands were bound behind his back and he had been strangled using a piece of cloth.

Gavin Ford has been found dead. Picture: Instagram/@gavinfordinthemorning

Concerned colleagues raised the alarm after Ford failed to show up to work yesterday.

Ford's apartment is in the town of Beit Mery, east of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

His death led to an outpouring of shock and sadness on social media by people who followed his popular morning program on the Radio One station.

His official Instagram page claims it is Lebanon's most listened to breakfast show. The last post he put up was only three days ago.

Ford worked for the station since the 1990s, and had developed a large number of fans in Lebanon.

Ford just celebrated his birthday on Monday, according to his Facebook page, which was filled with posts of people grieving his death.

His employer, Radio One Lebanon, paid tribute to the star on its Facebook page.

Britain's Ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, tweeted: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Gavin Ford, one of Lebanon's most popular morning breakfast hosts."

"The thoughts of all at the Embassy are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terribly difficult time," Rampling said.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished with permission.