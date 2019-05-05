Menu
Eldest sister of Shamima Begum, Renu Begum, holds a picture of her sister. while being interviewed by the media in central London. Picture: AP
Crime

British schoolgirl could ‘face death penalty’

by Staff writers
5th May 2019 10:08 AM

The British schoolgirl who ran away to join IS could "face the death penalty" for terrorism if she tried to enter Bangladesh, its foreign minister has said.

The BBC reported that Mr Abdul Momen said Shamima Begum "has never sought Bangladeshi citizenship", but if she did she would be held to the country's "zero tolerance policy" towards terrorism.

"Bangladeshi law is very clear," Mr Momen said.

"Terrorists will have to face the death penalty."

He added that "the British government is responsible for her" and "they'll have to deal with her".

Ms Begum's family's lawyer told be BBC that the chances of her being sent to her parents' country of origin were "vanishingly remote".

It comes amid pressure from The British Home Secretary Sajid Javid to settle her status.

Her citizenship was revoked when she tried to the UK after giving birth in February.

Shamima Begum after she was stripped of UK citizenship. Picture: Supplied
Although Ms Begum travelled to Syria to join IS group, she has not admitted any terror offences.

