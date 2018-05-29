Menu
Serial killers Rosemary and Fred West. Rosemary West was moved to another jail after death threats from another inmate. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Female serial killers face off in jail

by The Sun
29th May 2018 5:23 AM

BRITISH serial killer Joanna Dennehy threatened to kill Rosemary West minutes after she arrived in the same prison as the House of Horrors murderer, it has been reported.

Dennehy and West, the only women in Britain currently serving life sentences, were both jailed at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, reports The Sun.

But West was allegedly taken solitary confinement before she was transferred to another prison the following day, as prison guards were reportedly concerned for her safety.

Fred and Rosemary West were responsible for a string of murders in Britain. Picture: AP/PA
Criminologist and author Christopher Berry-Dee, who interviewed both women, explained that Dennehy was keen to become a "top dog" at the Surrey prison.

Mr Berry-Dee told the Mirror: "Between five and 20 minutes after first arriving at Bronzefield in 2014, she said she was going to kill Rose West.

"Dennehy quickly established herself as the shot-caller. She has guards and inmates at her back and call."

Joanna Dennehy was convicted of killing three men. Picture: Supplied
Mr Barry-Dee who met Dennehy in July 2014, said he was disturbed by her charming persona which had a hint of coldness.

Dennehy, who is currently serving a life term in prison for violently stabbing three men to death, is known as one of the country's most notorious female killers.

The home where Fred and Rosemary West killed multiple young women and girls. Picture: Supplied
West her husband Fred became reviled public figures after the bodies of several women were found buried at their Cromwell Street home in Gloucester. She was later convicted of 10 murders.

Sources at HMP Bronzefiled once claimed Dennehy bragged to other inmates that she killed four people, not three.

Another prisoner told The Sun that Dennehy, serving a life sentence, leads a pampered existence and has a cell full of fan mail.

Joanna Dennehy is currently serving a life sentence for murder. Picture: Supplied
Rosemary West is now imprisoned at HMP Low Newton, Durham, where guards are said to be protecting her from other inmates.

Prisoner Julie McAllister claimed she pummelled West after being infuriated that she was getting fan mail behind bars.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

