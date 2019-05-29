Britt sails into next chapter of her life

SETTING SAIL: Britt Hegedus has followed her dream to become a Boatswain's Mate in the Navy.

AS A little kid, Britt Hegedus pointed to the TV, turned to her mum and said, 'that is what I'm going to do'.

Her mum may not have believed the little girl who fantasised about joining the crew on Sea Patrol, and following in her great grandfather's footsteps.

Now 21, Ms Hegedus graduated her first year in the Navy yesterday.

"Mum and dad were shocked when I told them I applied, they thought they were going to be stuck with me for a while," she joked.

"It seemed like an impossible goal, it seemed such a high goal to get into the defence force."

Sitting at a desk job as an ANZ indigenous trainee, Ms Hegedus said when her two best mates headed off to join the Navy it was the push she needed to send in her own application.

Ms Hegedus's career is smooth sailing so far, after spending eight months at HMAS Cerberus outside of Melbourne and soon heading off to Perth.

As a Boatswain's mate, Ms Hegedus said she was a bit of a "jack of all trades".

"It's not just sitting behind a desk looking at a screen, you're out and about," she said.

"I'm a weapons specialist, we do hard labour, seamanship, ship husbandry."

Life in the Navy may be far from her family back in Grafton, but Ms Hegedus said she knew her loved ones were just a phone call away.

Growing up in Grafton as a Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr woman, she was always surrounded by family.

"My great grandparents are from both sides. I never felt alone, you walk down the street and see someone you know," she said.

Ms Hegedus is as a stellar rugby league player, and an award-winning photographer.

She competed around the state as a 12-year-old as a surf life-saver, has toured New Zealand for rugby, and played for both sides of the river with the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts in league.

Ms Hegedus said she hasn't had time to join the Navy's rugby league team yet, but she hoped to train up and be selected in the future.