Third time’s a charm as Bronco claims top gong

Brittany Breayley has been named Dally M Female Player of the Year. Picture: Brett Costello

THIRD time was the charm for ­Brisbane Broncos hooker Brittany Breayley.

The Queenslander has twice been nominated for Dally M Female Player of the Year and missed out before finally taking out the top prize this season after outstanding form throughout the NRLW.

The delivery of Breayley from dummy-half has been as efficient as ever and that consistency resulted in her rising above the competition to be named this year's best.

Breayley, formerly of Mackay, has been in the game for a decade but it has been the elevation of the women's game to new heights which has allowed her to reach ­another level.

She is already one of the best hookers in women's league after studying the likes of Cameron Smith and Issac Luke.

But her exposure to other great ­influences has also helped her ­succeed in the inaugural NRLW.

Breayley, 27, spent this year's State of Origin camp being mentored by one of Queensland's great No. 9s in coach Jason Hetherington. Maroons legends Trevor Gillmeister and Allan Langer were also involved.

Brittany Breayley has gone to another level in 2018. Picture: AAP

But since being welcomed into the Broncos fold as one of the club's first signings, Breayley has started to see the game in a different light with the help of assistant coach Scott Prince.

Prince has encouraged her to play in a more simplified way and she no longer overcomplicates things. The small change has been integral to her improvement.

The Broncos have scored 14 tries this season and finished the regular rounds undefeated.

Brittany Breayley scores a try for the Broncos. Picture: Getty Images

Their superior attack is due in part to Breayley's service to her halves, Kimiora Nati and Ali Brigginshaw, who have been outstanding in directing the Broncos around the park during their three wins.

Breayley topped the competition for touches (200), dummy-half runs (14) and was the second top tackler (93) behind another Dally M nominee, Krystal Rota.

Brittany Breayley (left) was the second top tackler in the NRLW. Picture: AAP

On paper it all looks good, but there was another reason Breayley knew she'd had a ripper season.

"My dad, he's my biggest critic and for him to say that I'm ­playing better this year, then I really know I have improved," Breayley said of her proud ­father, David.

"He comes and watches every club game that I play for Ipswich Brothers. He'll always tell me if I'm doing something wrong and where I can improve.

"He was a rugby (union) player, so I know he knows what he's talking about. It's all in my best ­interest. To have his input really helps."

