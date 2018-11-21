Emma Freedman’s pregnancy announcement

Popular radio host and TV presenter Emma Freedman has revealed she is pregnant.

The co-host of Triple M Sydney's breakfast program The Grill Team and Fox League presenter broke the news on air this morning before posting an announcement on Instagram.

Freedman, who married Charlie Rundle in June, said the two are expecting their first child in May.

"My life is going to change in the next little while. As you know I got married to my husband Charlie in June of this year and in May next year we're going to welcome a little baby," Freedman said on The Grill Team.

"Charlie is over the moon. Charlie is so ready to be a dad.

"We're very lucky and very fortunate it happened so quickly."

But the pregnancy hasn't been without its difficulties. Freedman, 29, revealed she's had to pull over in the car to throw up and has been feeling ill in the afternoons.

"There's been mornings filled with pulling over the side of Oxford St (in Sydney), opening my door and vomiting on the road," she said.

"It hasn't been super easy, there's been some ups and downs but (I'm) feeling better now.

"The early mornings have, weirdly, been OK, it's more in the afternoons I start to feel pretty crook."

Freedman, the daughter of legendary horse trainer Lee Freedman, said it's been difficult to lay off alcohol during the Spring Racing Carnival and has been craving citrus fruits, which she claimed indicates her and Rundle may be expecting a girl.

Although the couple don't want to know the sex of the baby in advance, they have already started discussing names. Rundle likes Jack for a boy, while Freedman is a fan of Lottie if it's a girl.

The broadcaster shared the news on social media after finishing up on radio this morning.

"We are thrilled that we'll be meeting our own little Rundle Bundle in late May next year!" Freedman wrote.

"Charlie and I are so excited and can't wait to experience all the love, joy and challenges of parenthood. This snap was taken on the weekend with the slightest hint of a bump!

"We'll also be sharing all of this with (our dog) Utah, of course! Our fur baby is amazing with children, and I have a feeling he already knows what's up - my now very regular afternoon naps have been shared with him resting his head on my tummy."

Freedman formerly worked at Channel 9 and hosted Sports Sunday last year before moving to Fox Sports in 2018, where she works alongside Grill Team colleague Matty Johns.