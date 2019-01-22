Menu
Collingwood’s Brodie Grundy has been injured at training. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Friendly fire sidelines star Magpie

22nd Jan 2019 12:20 PM
STAR Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy has been floored by friendly fire at pre-season training.

Grundy was injured when a teammate stood on his little toe.

The Magpies haven't revealed the exact nature of Grundy's injury, but it expected to force him to sit out the next two weeks of pre-season training.

"It is anticipated the injury will simply be a minor inconvenience and it won't affect Grundy's preparations for the season," the Collingwood website says.

Grundy was a revelation last season, averaging 20 disposals and ranking second in the AFL for hitouts to win All-Australian selection.

Grundy was the top-scoring player in SuperCoach last season and is the most expensive player in the game this year.

There is more positive news in Jamie Elliott's participation in match simulation this week.

Darcy Moore also took part in match simulation on Monday. The pair travelled to Germany in November in a bid to overcome repeated hamstring problems.

Former Bulldog Jordan Roughead impressed during the session but star recruit Dayne Beams completed running drills instead along with Jordan De Goey, Jack Crisp, Daniel Wells, Ben Reid and draftees Isaac Quaynor and Will Kelly.

