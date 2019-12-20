Broken Arrows on target for another bullseye

THERE was once a time when the connections of Broken Arrows were wondering if he'd win another race, but he's finally turned into a victor and is primed to salute the judge again at Randwick on Saturday.

The Smart Missile four-year-old won his second career start, then had seven-straight placings, including five seconds, which no doubt left trainer David Pfieffer's owners frustrated.

"He's taken a lot of confidence out of his last couple of runs and he was a horse that really needed that time to mature. And he's done that," Pfieffer said.

"Now we've got him there, everyone's enjoying his racing.

"Before, even though he was racing well, it was still disappointing at the same time because we would be anticipating a win."

Broken Arrows has won two of his past three and comes into Saturday's Benchmark 78 Handicap (1000m) off a very unlucky last-start second placing at Kembla Grange when it hosted The Gong meeting.

Kerrin McEvoy was forced to find a passage through horses close to the fence but he won't have to do that on Saturday on a track that will be much fairer.

Broken Arrows came from 14th to run a very close second behind Ghostly but it was obvious he would have won had he either got clear running earlier or there was another bound left to go in the race.

"He should have definitely won last start," Pfieffer said. "The draw (13) doesn't bother me at all. Last time we rode him to the track because if you came wide you'd hit the slow zone.

"If the track races fairly I'd expect to see him coming down the outside. He's in very good order and they'll be looking over their shoulders at the 100m."

Pfieffer's got The Party Girl firing also and McEvoy sticks with her after they combined to win last start at Rosehill in what was a slashing performance by the Sebring five-year-old.

Pfieffer arrived at Rosehill fearing there wouldn't be enough speed for The Party Girl to finish off strongly over 1200m but it didn't pan out that way and she sprinted over the top of them.

"It was a great win last start when the speed was set up to help her go as well as she did," Pfieffer said. "I don't expect them to go that quick this time. I don't think there will be any speed in this race."

The Party Girl scored a strong win at Rosehill last start. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday's 1400m event sets up differently but she has won twice and ran second on two other occasions from four attempts at the distance.

"From an outside gate we'd be in a bit of trouble but our gate is reasonably conservative so I reckon we can end up fourth of fifth in the run," Pfieffer said. "She likes 1400m and if there's a bit of sting out of the track, which we probably won't get, that will help her too.

"There's a lot of older horses in that race who have been around for a while and they might not be at their peak distances or fitness but we are fit and ready to go."

Saturday's meeting was moved from Warwick Farm to Randwick due to the extreme heat that's predicted to hit Sydney's west. And Pfieffer had no issues having to race his horses away from their home track.

"I actually think it will help me," he said. "The Party Girl has won at Randwick and Broken Arrows will love that big, long straight. Love Shack Baby is the only one who wouldn't have liked it because of the way it would've set up for him."

Love Shack Baby is just about Pfieffer's stable favourite and he resumes for another campaign in a Benchmark 88 Handicap (1200m). He's a class runner who was placed at Listed level last prep and, despite not having a great fresh record on paper. he's set to run a good race after two solid barrier trials.

"He's been a gun because he's one of those horses that doesn't know how to run a bad race," Pfieffer said. "He's honest and tries hard. He wins a race every preparation and he's probably improved which each campaign.

"He's better suited past 1400m but I still think he'll run a bold race. He ran third first-up last preparation so it wouldn't surprise me to see him perform the same way."

As long as Pfieffer's horses perform well tomorrow they'll head north for much bigger riches early in the new year.

"Love Shack Baby is a Magic Millions horse so we can take him up for the 1400m race with The Party Girl who is heading towards the fillies and mares Magic Millions race," he said.

"They're all going well and the stable is performing well too.

"We probably should've won a couple during the week.

"When the stable is going well there's a good vibe and the horses and staff feel it."