Broken man chasing a beer with his surfing saviour

INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL: Samantha Homer with her father Stephen, who is searching for the stranger who helped him after a traumatic fall at Point Arkwright, Coolum.

A FATHER recovering from a traumatic fall off Point Arkwright wants to shout a beer for the surfer who helped him realise it wasn't his time to go.

Stephen Homer had suffered a marriage breakdown 12 months earlier, and had moved cities from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast and was unable to find work.

At 63, he went into depression for the first time in his life.

Mr Homer's daughter, Sam, spoke on behalf of her father who suffered some memory loss in the weeks after the incident.

"On Sunday, April 8, at approximately 12pm Steve Homer decided to walk down to his favourite spot at Point Arkwright, Coolum, and end his life," she said. "He jumped and fell 10 metres, stumbling and falling on top of the rocks next to the ocean.

"A local surfer came to Steve's rescue and waited two hours with him until the rescue helicopter came and airlifted him to the Royal Brisbane Hospital. Dad does not remember the man's name, but was eternally grateful that this man stayed with him by his side until help was there."

Ms Homer said had the stranger not helped, her father would have been swept away.

"I know this may have been traumatic for the man as well, but we would really like to thank him in person and Dad would like to shout him a beer."

Mr Homer suffered major injuries to his body - a broken neck, broken lower back, five broken ribs, broken left ankle and femur.

Luckily, he did not hit his head and did not have any brain injuries.

Ms Homer said her father spent two months recovering in the Royal Brisbane Hospital and a further three months in a nursing home at Redlands.

Though Mr Homer received great care in hospital, his mental state suffered as he was unable to move for three months, bound in a halo and back brace.

He walked out of that nursing home in August with the help of a walking frame, and is currently living with his daughter as he gets back on his feet.

"Dad is able to walk with an aid, though cannot drive or work, but he is grateful now that it was not his time to go," Ms Homer said.

"All I can hope for my dad is that he gets stronger; physically and mentally and even though his life has changed after the incident, I just want him to know that he is loved by his family and that he must make the most of his life now and find happiness, and that he is here for a reason."

If the surfer who helped Mr Homer would like to come forward please contact amber.hooker@scnews.com.au, or Samantha Homer at bewitched55@hotmail.com.

For crisis support, contact Lifeline Australia 24-hours a day on 13 11 14.