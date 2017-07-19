20°
Sport

BROKEN WINGS: Injuries force Magpies to pull pin on catch up

Matthew Elkerton
| 19th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
Mikee Randall makes a half break for the Magpies during the Lower Clarence Magpies and Kyogle Turkeys NRRRL clash at New Park.
Mikee Randall makes a half break for the Magpies during the Lower Clarence Magpies and Kyogle Turkeys NRRRL clash at New Park. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies have been forced to pull the pin on their catch-up game against Tweed Coast Raiders which was scheduled for tonight.

The washed-out NRRRL Round 10 fixture was rescheduled after a deluge forced play to be called off at Yamba League Field on June 18.

But with a lack of player numbers due to injury, the black and whites have had to forfeit the fixture, the second time this week after their forfeit to Mullumbimby on Sunday.

"We have nearly five or six injured from the first grade side,” club president Darrin Herron said.

"We would not have enough troops to put two sides on the park, and with a game against Murwillumbah this weekend it is not worth risking more injury.

"It is disappointing that we have had to do this, but it is just one of those things that happen.”

It was a hard pill for the club to swallow as the forfeit rules out any chance of playing against Tweed Coast, who formed a strong bond with Lower Clarence last year through the under-18s ranks.

While the club was disappointed that they had to call off the clash, Lower secretary Belinda Martyn said the side should be fine to take the field against Murwillumbah on Sunday.

Magpies will field three grades with the ladies league tag side set to play but not for competition points, a decision which has baffled coach Herron.

"What else can we do, there is no use jumping up and down,” he said.

"The girls will take the field and they will have fun, which is what matters most.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl forfeit lower clarence magpies nrrrl rugby league

