BROKEN WINGS: Thieves take precious graveside statue

Susan McLeod at her husband’s grave in the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, where someone stole an eagle statue that had been fixed there for three years.

Just before he passed away, Scott McLeod told his wife Sue that whenever she was sad or upset, he would fly above her as an eagle.

They are words Ms McLeod has clung to, and even had a small statue of an eagle attached to his grave at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

That was, until someone stole the cherished item last week.

“This eagle represented a lot for our family, because he always loved eagles, and he said if there’s a thing as reincarnation he’d come back as one,” Ms McLeod said.

Even at their wedding in 2007, with Scott’s lung cancer diagnosis hanging over their head, an eagle circled their ceremony at Green Point, flying off when they were pronounced husband and wife.

“We’ve always had a little eagle on the grave, and it took me a while to find a bigger one that could handle the weather,” she said.

“It was glued down with cement glue, and it’s been out there for three years, and (the thieves have) actually sliced underneath it and been careful not to break it.

“I know these things happen, but it just devastates you to think who would be so low to take something from a grave – you wouldn’t even take a bunch of flowers!”

Ms McLeod said she felt angry over the loss, and said she and her family still visited his resting place often.

“It means a lot to us, but I’ve been overwhelmed by the community support I’ve had, and people out there are feeling how I’m feeling and everyone’s looking for it,” she said.

“I doubt I’ll get it back, but I hope I do. We’ll have to try and replace it, but it’s not going to be the same.”



If anyone has information on the theft of the eagle they can contact Maclean Police Station on 6645 2444.